Former CEO agrees to drop lawsuit against Park City Board of Realtors

The former CEO of the Park City Board of Realtors has agreed to drop a lawsuit alleging the organization terminated him in violation of his contract.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Terry Nolan and the Park City Board of Realtors agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. Each party is expected to pay its own fees, according to court documents. Court documents do not provide a reason for the parties' agreed-upon motion to dismiss.

Nolan filed the suit in Summit County's 3rd District Court in August after he was fired in May, according to the lawsuit. He claimed in the suit that the Board of Realtors fired him in violation of his employment contract because he did not engage in conduct or commit an act that would have warranted termination.

Nolan alleged in the lawsuit that the Board of Realtors told him about a complaint made against him by an employee, but claimed the organization did not provide more information.

The lawsuit also claimed that other individuals provided false information about Nolan and conspired to terminate him. The suit listed five unnamed individuals as co-defendants.

The Board of Realtors filed a response, denying Nolan's claims. The organization's response alleged Nolan was fired for reasons determined sufficient under his employment contract.

Nolan was seeking damages of not less than $300,000, including for emotional distress, reputational damages and damages to his future earning capacity.

Attorneys for Nolan and the Board of Realtors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.