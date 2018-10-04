Former CEO of Park City Board of Realtors sues organization

The former leader of the Park City Board of Realtors is suing the organization after he was fired earlier this year.

Terry Nolan, who started as the CEO of the Board of Realtors in 2016, filed a lawsuit in Summit County's 3rd District Court in August, alleging the organization terminated him in violation of his employment contract. Nolan was fired in May. Nolan claims in the lawsuit that he did not engage in conduct or commit any act that would have permitted the Board of Realtors to terminate his employment. According to the suit, the Board of Realtors informed Nolan of a complaint made against him by an employee, but did not provide him with information about the complaint or the organization's investigation into it. He also claims the organization's legal counsel did not allow him to have an attorney present during an interview concerning the complaint.

The lawsuit further alleges that other individuals, identified as defendants Does I-V, provided false information against Nolan and conspired to terminate him. Nolan claims in the suit that the unnamed defendants defamed him and misrepresented facts to damage his reputation.

According to the lawsuit, the Board of Realtors offered Nolan a separation agreement in which he would have been compensated in exchange for "waiving and releasing any claims he had against PCBR and others." Nolan refused to sign the agreement, the lawsuit claims, instead demanding that he remain in his position and be paid his compensation and benefits through the end of his contract, which was set to expire at the end of 2018.

Nolan in the suit accuses the organization of breach of contract and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing. He is seeking damages of not less than $300,000, including for emotional distress and damage to his future earning capacity, according to court documents.

In a response filed in court, the Board of Realtors denies several of Nolan's allegations, claiming he was fired for reasons determined sufficient under his employment contract. The organization requests Nolan's claims be dismissed with prejudice.

An attorney for the Park City Board of Realtors and Todd Anderson, president of the organization, both declined to comment.

Nolan's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The Board of Realtors recently announced Jamie Johnson Hoppe as the new CEO.