Grand Summit’s Rock Resorts Spa renovation complete

The Rock Resorts Spa just got a facelift.

The spa, which is located inside of the Grand Summit Hotel, was remodeled during a $15 million renovation project at the hotel that took place last summer. As of last August, the spa is open.

Katie Cameron, the director of the spa, said that the new layout of the space has changed the business completely. There are still eight treatment rooms, but the long hallway that leads back to the rooms is quiet and more separated from the rest of the hotel. Plus, there is a boutique at the front desk that offers clothing, jewelry and skin care products.

"Seeing people's reaction when they walk in is so noticeable to me," she said.

The spa also added new treatments, such as a therapeutic leg recovery treatment named after the Park City Mountain Resort chairlift Ninety-Nine 90 and a hydration ritual for those visiting the dry mountainous terrain from out of town.

With the spa's reopening, Cameron is also offering deals for locals, something she has wanted to do since joining the staff about three years ago.

Recommended Stories For You

Cameron said that she is excited for the next phase of the spa, especially since she was instrumental in making the changes happen. She and the manager, Joie Astudillo, designed the entire space. It was Cameron's first interior design project, so she is happy to see it succeed.

"Every time I read a review, it makes me so proud of what I've created," she said.