Helly Hansen joins major ski retailers on Main Street

The company Helly Hansen wants to be where the action is, so Park City seemed like the perfect fit.

The store, which sells ski clothing and gear, opened its doors on Thursday, Nov. 16, at its new location in the Parkite building at 347 Main St. It is the first retail store to open in Utah from the Norway-based company.

Matt Enders, regional manager of Helly Hansen, said the stores are part of the company's new strategy.

"Our focus has definitely shifted to more retail channels," he said. "We want to be where the people actually use our gear."

In the past, Helly Hansen sold its goods through third-party vendors, like ARCS and Ski 'N See. While those stores will continue to carry the brand, this store will specialize in only Helly Hansen gear. During the summer months, it will have hiking and biking gear.

"Our goal is to bring more Helly Hansen into Park City," Enders said. "We're super pumped. This is the first store of many more that we are going to open in ski markets. It all starts here. If it goes well then we will keep going."

Recommended Stories For You

The brand already has a foothold in the city because it provides uniforms to workers at Park City Mountain Resort. Enders said when it was selecting which ski cities would be best for stores, Park City was an obvious choice, alongside Vail and Aspen in Colorado.

"We are a ski brand, so we want to be in the top resorts all over North America," he said. "Park City is definitely in the top tier in that regard, so that's why we had to come here."

The store is the latest in a series of larger retailers that have opened on Main Street, along with stores like Patagonia and The North Face. The influx of big brands on Main Street has prompted concern from some in the community who worry about the viability of locally owned stores amid the changing market.