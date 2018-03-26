Marketplace: Miller Media and Communications aims to empower women business owners

Molly Miller spent a large part of her life helping other women feel confident enough to chase their dreams. Finally, the time came to listen to her own advice.

Miller, a Park City resident, recently opened her own communication company, Miller Media and Communications. She helps women-owned businesses in the Park City area with media strategy, career strategy and content creation.

Miller began her path to owning a communication firm as a college student studying English at the University of Michigan. After graduating, she hopped between public relations jobs before switching careers to news broadcasting. She started as an overnight newsroom assistant at a TV station in Flint, Michigan, and worked her way up the ranks.

She met her husband, who was working in the industry in Washington, D.C., and the two moved to Park City in 2011. Then she stepped into an executive producer role at KSL News in Salt Lake City.

While there, she learned to lead a team as she hired and trained new employees, who were often young women right out of college.

"(I was) helping them grow and helping them acclimate to the workplace," she said. "Also, negotiating salaries was part of it and teaching them how to feel confident and empowered in doing that."

When Miller had her first child, she decided that she no longer wanted the stress of working in a constant news cycle. She left her career of 10 years behind to pursue a job with more flexible hours — the communication director for the Park City School District.

Around that time is when Miller's idea to start her own business began forming. She worked for one year in that role before gathering the courage to launch her business.

Miller wanted to find a way to "support and lift up women." After leaving the news industry, she realized that she had been happiest in her life when she was helping friends and coworkers decide what future career paths they should take.

"I feel like we can do anything if we are supported and encouraged and successful," she said. "What could be stronger than supporting other women to grow and build our community?"

Despite the advice she gave to others, Miller said that it was still scary to start her own business. But she has enjoyed working with her clients to solve problems and help them balance traditional media and social media.

Plus, she is learning the inner workings of a new industry. She has found an appreciation for constant learning, particularly about how to leverage technology in the digital age.

Miller believes helping women start and maintain good businesses in the Park City area will benefit the community overall. Since she said women business owners are often underserved in the community, she wants to see them step up and be part of a strong economy in Park City.

"There is so much fear," she said. "We (women) all still have these moments when we're like, 'Can I do this?' It's something that I think is really common, and unnecessarily so."

Already, she said that she has seen the confidence in some of her clients rise as she helps them market their products. Seeing that self-assurance is what keeps Miller going.

"That is the ultimate goal, allowing women to feel empowered to build their own confidence," she said.