Marketplace: National financial planning firm Elevage Partners comes to Park City

Brian Case has been searching for an excuse to move to Park City for several years, and he finally stumbled upon one last year.

Case, an adviser with the financial planning and investment management firm Elevage Partners, recently hired a client services representative for Park City and rented an office in town. He has been doing business in Park City for many years, but now he plans to expand Elevage Partners' presence in the area.

The firm has five financial planners, three of whom are certified while two are currently going through the certification process, Case said. Each has a unique path that led them to Elevage Partners.

Case owned a small business in the bike industry in the late 1990s when a friend convinced him to get into the insurance and stock brokerage business. He listened, and started studying to receive his certified financial planning license. Then, in 2000, he started his own financial planning and investment management business, Bradway Financial.

He enjoyed building relationships with his clients and advising them to make decisions that positively impacted them for years.

His business grew over time, partnering with financial planners Craig Roncaioli and Brian Deal. He eventually met Jeff Powell, who had his own financial planning business, Elevage Partners. The two businessmen decided to merge their firms in 2017 so they could extend their services even further. They kept the name Elevage.

Recommended Stories For You

They built up their firm, hiring more financial planners and client services representatives so they could extend their reach around the U.S. Case currently lives in Massachusetts, but he frequently travels to visit his clients around the West. Powell works out of California.

Then, a few months ago, Case considered looking for a client service representative to work out of a Utah office. Case has been visiting Park City to ski for the past 30 years. Over the years, he had picked up clients throughout the area.

"I thought it would be nice to have an office out there, but I didn't want to just have an empty space," he said.

He was meeting with his client and friend Charlie Sturgis, the leader of a recreation nonprofit in Park City, and he started talking with Sturgis's daughter, Leah Sturgis. She was a recent college graduate at the time, and was eager to find her next career opportunity.

Case asked if she would be interested in helping grow Elevage Partners' name in Park City as a client services representative, and Leah Sturgis agreed. She and Case got to work finding an office and training her about the financial planning world.

She said it has been a big adjustment for her, because she studied business and retail management with the intent of working in the retail industry for outdoor goods. She wanted to work face to face with clients, and she quickly realized she would be directly interacting with lots of people in her new position.

The human connection is also what has kept Case in the financial planning business.

"The fun part for me is the relationship part," he said.

He said he enjoys listening to his clients, learning about their circumstances and goals and trying to stand in their shoes so he can give personal advice.

Now that Elevage Partners has an office in Park City, Case is eager to strengthen the relationships he already has with his Park City clients, as well as build new ones. He plans to move to Park City soon. He also hopes to increase the company's investments in Park City. Currently, the clients of Elevage Partners have invested in a couple different properties around town, as well as the Park City Peaks Hotel's ownership group.