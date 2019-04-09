Marketplace: New Corner Restaurant in Midway taps into local roots

For a generation of Midway residents, Burgermeister Restaurant in Midway was beloved. The diner served simple, homemade food to locals until it closed more than a decade ago. But last year, the son and grandson of the restaurant's founder decided to bring the Probst family name back into the restaurant industry.

A handful of Probst family members banded together last year to open the Corner Restaurant, located at 195 W. Main St. in Midway. The eatery serves New American dishes, as well as some classics off the old Burgermeister's menu. It opened last October.

John Probst, the grand-nephew of Burgermeister founder and former Midway mayor Gene Probst, said Gene's grandson Burkley Probst started seriously thinking about opening a restaurant in Midway in 2017. He got his dad, Karl Probst, on board and the two started looking for a place to build the business.

John said they reached out to him to see if he was interested in joining the business shortly after. John originally said no, but his wife was excited about the idea of opening a family restaurant and pushed for him to join the team.

"My wife felt that same thing that Burkley and Karl felt — that it's time that this place has another restaurant that takes care of our locals first and then we invite the rest of the world," he said.

They decided Karl would be the baker, Burkley would be the manager and John would be in charge of marketing and running the business. The team chose an old house on Midway's Main Street for the location, down the street from where the Burgermeister was located when it opened in 1988. Then, they found a young chef named Andrew Anderson who was eager to join the budding restaurant.

Anderson pulled from his experience in the restaurant industry to craft a menu while the Probst family transformed an old house into a restaurant. John said they tried to tie in the town's history. The Swiss influence in the town is apparent in the restaurant's pronounced wooden beams in the ceiling, and the front entrance faces the Town Hall. The builders used the rock they excavated from digging out the foundation for the exterior of the building.

"We wanted to make the building timeless, and we wanted to do as much as we could to say, 'This is who we are. We are Midway, and we are proud of that,'" John said.

He said the ultimate goal is to bring back the friendly, welcoming feeling of the Burgermeister Restaurant, and he said the Corner Restaurant is moving in that direction.

He frequently sees locals stop in, and when they asked for old items on the Burgermeister menu, the chef would add them to the daily specials. The menu includes the Burgermeister hot ham and Swiss, as well as "good, homestyle dishes" like beef stroganoff and short rib, John said. The deserts and bread are made in the restaurant's bakery in the basement level.

Some of the menu items are named after family members, such as Poppy's fries, after Gene, and Mary's carrot cake, named after Karl's wife. John said the restaurant plans to ask longtime Midway residents about their favorite recipes and add them to the daily specials menu.

The two-story, 6,000-square-foot business has a restaurant and bar area on the top floor and an event center on the bottom floor. The event center can fit about 70 people, and John said the restaurant plans to use the lawn in the summer for events and concerts.

A few months in, John said he is happy his wife said yes for him. He said Gene, who is 94 years old, is glad his family members brought parts of the old restaurant back to the town.

The restaurant is open during lunch and dinner every day except Sunday, but John said he plans to serve Sunday brunches during Midway's busy season in the summer and fall.