Marketplace: Park City Vision Source gets new owner and name

Stephanie Castle began working in Park City six and a half years ago, excited to experience a new place. Now she calls the city, and the Park City Vision Source, her home.

Castle recently purchased the formerly named Park City Vision Center, which brought her to Park City years ago as a resident eye doctor. As part of the change in ownership, she also changed the name to Park City Vision Source, a name that comes from the network of ophthalmologists across the country of which she is a member. She purchased the practice in March and Robert Briggs, who founded the center in the 1980s, left with his wife to teach English in China in July.

The business offers comprehensive exams for general eye care, but Castle specializes in contact lenses, especially for those with cornea problems. Taylor Blanco, another eye doctor at the business, also has expertise in similar fields of study.

Castle learned about fitting eyes with complications with specialty contact lenses during her residency at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Salt Lake City. That position is what brought the central California native to Utah, and a marriage to a Parkite kept her here. From there, she started working with several eye doctors in the Salt Lake Valley, coming to Park City Vision Center once a week.

"When the opportunity came up for us to purchase the practice, it was nice for us to live and work in the community and serve the patients who are a part of the community," she said. "It's great. No more commuting to West Jordan."

Since becoming the owner, Castle said that she has been focusing on updating the technology and instruments at the business, and she hopes to continue to keep it up to date as technology improves. She also remodeled the front of the office to include a separate optical space, and she said the responses from patients about the changes have been positive.

Castle said that she is happy to continue to work with patients and their families that she has gotten to know over the years.

"We're lucky to have such a great community in which to live," she said. "I love seeing patients, talking to them, learning about their families and experiences and helping them improve their vision and everyday life. It's rewarding to be able to help solve problems for people."

Castle has also enjoyed being a part of the Vision Source community, since the network meetings have been a resource for her and her staff as she seeks advice and guidance during her transition to business owner.

"Everything poses its difficulties," she said. "For me, learning the ins and outs of the business side of it — that has been a transition."

Looking forward, Castle said that she and Blanco, who works partly at the Park City Vision Source and partly at another practice, have been discussing the possibility of offering vision therapy, which involves exercises and training that helps with eye problems and concussions. She also hopes to do more community outreach and continue doing service with the People's Health Clinic.