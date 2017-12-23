Marketplace: The restaurant Reef’s moves to Deer Valley Club

Change has always been a part of Asi Yoked's business model. A few years after opening his restaurant Reef's in Kimball Junction, he uprooted it to Main Street. After building a reputation for his Middle Eastern and Mediterranean recipes, he added Asian and Italian twists.

Now, he is bringing his food inside the Deer Valley Club in the Silver Lake Village.

"In the restaurant business, you have to reinvent yourself all the time," he said.

Yoked moved to Park City with his wife, Tali, and son, Reef, in 2005. The couple grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel, but decided they wanted a change, so they moved to Park City and opened the restaurant.

Yoked said he enjoyed the nine years located on Main Street, but he felt it was time for something different. The lease was up for the space they were renting, so when representatives from Deer Valley Club came knocking, the Yoked family agreed. They opened their new location at 7720 Royal St. on Dec. 2.

"We had to move forward and do what was good for us," he said. "We made this move because it made sense."

Since Reef's is now located in a ski-in, ski-out condominium complex, Yoked said he hopes to see more clients walking through the doors. While he recognizes that he will probably lose some of his old customers, he said that most of them seemed to be coming from Deer Valley anyway. Now, he is just closer to them.

"Hopefully we are creating something a little different than what we've done and we'll draw some of the people who have left us and also build a new clientele," he said. "Only time will tell with that."

Stepping away from Main Street does have other benefits, though. Asi and Tali Yoked said that there is less competition in the area since there are only a handful of restaurants compared to the dozens near Main Street.

"It's nice to be part of a small market and not just be getting the business by people walking down the street," Tali Yoked said.

"This is a high-value, small market," Asi Yoked added.

Along with the new location, Reef's is also changing its menu in a big way, by adding Austin Hall on the team as the restaurant's sushi chef. In keeping with Reef's fusion flair, the sushi will have a Mediterranean taste with spices and/or fish used.

Over the years, Yoked said that Reef's has sometimes been lost among the ever-growing market in Park City.

"Now," he said, "we have an amazing opportunity to really stand out and be special."

The new menu will also have reduced prices, he said.

Asi and Tali Yoked said that they have felt a lot of support from the Deer Valley Club, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season. Because they have been immediately welcomed into the Deer Valley family, they said they are eager to keep working with the resort for years to come.

Although the couple admits that moving into a new space always has its challenges, they also said that it is good to shake things up every now and then.

"We are excited for new adventures," Tali Yoked said. "Even though people like stability and like going to the same place over the years, I think it's really exciting refresh things."

Reef's

7720 Royal St, Park City

435-658-0323