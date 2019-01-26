Momentum Recycling brings curbside glass pick-up service to Park City

When Momentum Recycling released a survey to see if residents of Park City would be interested in glass recycling, they anticipated about a dozen responses. They received 300.

"It just blew up, it was crazy," said Jason Utgaard, general manager of Momentum Recycling.

Due to the interest in the service, the Salt Lake City-based company is bringing its curbside glass pick-up to Park City residents. The company is expected to deliver bins to houses in the next few days and begin the monthly service on Feb. 1.

Utgaard said the recycling company has considered coming up the canyon for several years. It has been offering curbside glass pick-up to Salt Lake City residents since 2012, and it now serves 7,500 households in the greater Salt Lake City area. It has been working with Park City businesses for several years.

It has received numerous requests from Park City residents to bring the service to town, so Utgaard finally decided last spring to gauge broad interest with the survey. The support proved to Utgaard that there was a need in Park City.

The company spent the last nine months purchasing a truck that will service the area and the 35-gallon bins for residents. On Jan. 17, Park City residents were able to start signing up.

Recommended Stories For You

Utgaard said he is excited to bring a glass recycling pick up service to Park City. Until now, residents have had to bring their glass recycling to bins placed around town, or to Recycle Utah. They also had to sort their glass between colored and non-colored items. With Momentum Recycling, all glass can go in one bin.

Momentum Recycling divided Park City into four zones, and it plans to pick up the bins at one of the zones on a rotating schedule every Friday.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://utah.momentumrecycling.com/parkcity.