New Subway location open on Snow Creek Drive

Subway is serving its subs again in Park City.

The fast food restaurant recently opened its new location at 1400 Snow Creek Drive, unit I. The restaurant relocated from 1650 Bonanza Drive in April, in search of a location with more parking and accessibility, said Erik Campbell, who also owns the Subway in Kimball Junction.

As of Sept. 25, the restaurant began serving its fare again, and Campbell said it is "refreshing" to be starting a new chapter.

"The things that we anticipated, we have," he said. "The parking and access, it's all much better."

Campbell said another factor in the decision to move was to have a fresh slate for a remodel. He was planning on renovating the old location — which had been open for 27 years — but realized it might be easier to move rather than reinvest in the previous location.

The new Subway has a more modern and upscale look to keep up with competition in and around town, he said. It is one of three Subway locations in the state with Subway's new design.

Campbell said he considered relocating on multiple occasions, but was not able to find a spot that fit his needs. When Natural Instincts Interior Design moved a few doors down, creating an opening on Snow Creek Drive, he jumped on the chance.

He said he plans to update the Subway location in Kimball Junction at some point in the future.