Park City Area Restaurant Association announces restaurant fall hours

Temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing, signaling another shoulder season in Park City. As some restaurants and bars plan to temporarily close their doors until winter, several businesses will remain open.

Here is the list of restaurants modifying their hours, all members of the Park City Area Restaurant Association.

Billy Blanco's

Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Nov. 21-22.

Blind Dog Restaurant & Sushi

Closed from Oct. 14- Oct. 23.

The Brass Tag at Deer Valley Resort

Open daily from 4-9 p.m.

The Bridge Café

Open 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

Butcher's Chop House

Open from 3 p.m. to midnight starting Dec. 15. Open for lunch from 12-3 p.m. from Dec. 21- Jan. 2.

Chimayo

Starting Oct. 28, open Tuesday to Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Closed Nov. 18-22, and it will reopen for seven days a week on Nov. 23.

Deer Valley Grocery~Café

Open daily from 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The Eating Establishment

Open Sunday to Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m.-9p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Edge Steakhouse and Drafts Burger Bar at Westgate Park City

Edge Steakhouse open Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30-9 p.m. Drafts open Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The Coffee Bar open from 7 a.m.- 1 p.m.

EPC Bar & Restaurant at Hyatt Centric Park City

Open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. The Market will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Flying Sumo

Open daily from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Ghidotti's

Open daily, Sunday to Wednesday from 5-9:30 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Closed on Nov. 21-22.

Grappa

Closed from Oct. 7-24. After Oct. 24, open on Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Closed again on Nov. 20-22, after which it will resume service seven days a week.

High West Distillery & Saloon

Saloon will close on Nov. 10. The distillery will close on Nov. 11. They will both reopen on Nov. 28.

Lespri

Open Tuesday to Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

No Name Saloon

Open, no change to hours

Sushi Blue

Open daily, Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tupelo

Open. Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to close and Sunday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Twisted Fern

Open daily from 4-9 p.m. Closed for lunch hours Monday and Tuesday.

Versante Hearth + Bar at Park City Peaks

Open, no change to hours.

Wahso

Closed Oct. 7- Nov. 28.

Windy Ridge Bakery and Café

Café will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. It will be closed Nov. 21-22. The bakery will be open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Nov. 22-23.

Yuki Yama Sushi

Open daily, Sunday to Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5-9:30 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on member restaurants' hours or PCARA, check with individual restaurants or the association's website, http://www.parkcityrestaurants.com.

Editor's note: This list of restaurants is not a full list of the Park City restaurants with adjusted hours for the shoulder season, just those associated with the Park City Area Restaurant Association.