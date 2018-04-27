Park City Board of Realtors names its 2018 Realtor of the Year

When Sara Werbelow was beginning her career in real estate in Park City, she said that several prominent Park City Realtors helped show her the ropes. So it was both a shock and an honor for her to be named Realtor of the Year by some of the key figures who have guided her in her career.

Werbelow, principal broker for Chateaux Deer Valley, a Stein Eriksen Lodge management company, received the honor at the Park City Board of Realtors banquet and awards night on April 19. Several awards were presented at the event at the Grub Steak Restaurant.

The Realtor of the Year award is given to the Realtor in the community who showcases "the highest levels of service within the real estate community and the local community at-large," according to the criteria.

Since becoming a Realtor in 2000, Werbelow has been active in the real estate community. Last year, she was the president of the Board of Realtors, and she is currently serving as chair of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. While in her role with the Board of Realtors, she said that she learned to make decisions based on a consensus. Though it was difficult at times, she grew from the experience.

Werbelow's interest in real estate stemmed from a mix of influences. She was born in Munich and spent the early years of her life living in the Tyrolean Alps. Her family then moved to Las Vegas, where her dad worked in real estate. She remembers tagging along for his visits to meet with construction crews and see the buildings her dad was finding occupants for.

"It struck me at a very early age, and I knew that I wanted to walk in his footsteps," she said.

She was particularly impressed by her dad's focus on building what the community needed.

Werbelow started to wet her toes in real estate while working in commercial property management in Honolulu. She said it was a good fit for her because it required analytical thinking, which she enjoyed.

But she and her husband wanted to start a family, and Hawaii did not seem like the best place to do so. They looked at different locations to move to and settled on Park City.

She worked as an analyst for Goldman Sachs in an office on Main Street in Park City, but the work did not connect her to the community in the way that she desired. In her spare time, she started researching the history of the town, and she said that she was drawn to the historic buildings. They reminded her of the old structures she lived next to while in the Alps as a child.

"It started to really awaken something in me," she said. "I got the bug early on to want to participate in historic preservation in Park City."

She became a member of the Historic Preservation Board and ultimately, the chair. At the time, the Board was rewriting the design guidelines for historic preservation.

She began to transition professionally as her husband started working as a developer for the group that built the lodges at Deer Valley Resort. The builders were in need of a dedicated Realtor for one of the buildings, so Werbelow decided to become a licensed Realtor in 2000 and help market and sell their product.

"It was a good segue for me," she said. "It translated well to be a developer rep, because I could focus and study and become an expert in one specific product. It was a good fit for me."

She started to interact with other Realtors and found that she loved both the real estate community and the work, and continues to love it. When her name was read as the recipient of the award at the banquet by Patti Wells, who Werbelow said was one of her mentors when she was starting her work, Werbelow was overjoyed.

"When she read my name it was a really proud moment," she said. "To be recognized in that fashion by my peers, these peers that I hold in such high esteem, it is actually a little overwhelming."

Nancy Tallman was the chair of the awards committee for the event. She said that Werbelow was deserving of the honor.

"She has done an enormous amount of service for the community," Tallman said.

She said that Werbelow has always jumped into any opportunity she could find to serve, and that by recognizing her and other award recipients, the Board of Realtors is able to showcase individuals who are good role models for the entire community.

Werbelow's business partner, Melissa Band, nominated Werbelow for the award. Werbelow said that being recognized is an honor, and also inspires her to keep working hard to continue to be deserving of the award.