Park City Bridal open to outfit local brides

When a bride-to-be steps into one of the changing rooms at Park City Bridal and steps out in a wedding dress, many times they are overwhelmed with emotion. Tatiana Zuñiga loves creating and watching moments like those.

Zuñiga, who moved to Park City in 2011, opened the bridal boutique last December.

She said that launching a business of her own was always her dream. Zuñiga lived in Miami for most of her life working in sales, but she wanted to accomplish something big.

After moving to Utah for a new opportunity, she met her future husband. They got engaged and she started checking off all of the wedding preparation boxes. Then, she realized that Park City did not have a shop where she could purchase her wedding gown. She decided to fly home to Florida to get her dress, but she did not want other brides to have to travel even to Salt Lake City to find the perfect dress.

Given her entrepreneurial mindset, she decided to open her own store.

"I really wanted to bring the opportunity to women to find their dream gown here at home," she said.

It took Zuñiga and her husband a year to lay the groundwork for the business and another to find a stylist, tailor and the dresses. Now, she said that she is helping brides — both locals and tourists — find their perfect dresses.

She has dresses from designers in New York, New Jersey, Miami and Israel. The designer who made the wedding dress for actress Gal Gadot-Varsano, Dany Mizrachi.

"We try to differentiate ourselves, not only in the type of services we offer, but also the lines," she said.

The boutique has dresses and accessories, as well as a tailor who does on-site alterations. The shop also frequently hosts trunk shows for designers to showcase their lines. They will have one for the Isabelle Armstrong collection based in New York this weekend.

Zuñiga said that, her favorite part is creating an experience for brides as they try on their dresses.

"Making that bride feel special on her day is really why we're here," she said. "More than anything, I feel like it's all about their experience."

She said that when brides tear up as they stand in front of the mirror in the dresses they chose, she gets emotional too.

"Sometimes you want to cry with them because you know how it is to get married and to be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is happening to me,'" she said.

Being both a woman and a minority business owner — she is a Latina from Colombia — Zuñiga said that she has even more motivation and determination to succeed. Taking risks and putting herself out there can be scary, but that is the message that she wants to spread with her business.

The dresses she sells are unique and edgy, and Zuñiga said that the women wearing them for their weddings stand out because they are so different.

"They are for the women who want to be unique and be special," she said.