Park City Sunrise Rotary named best in state

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club spends all year planning and hosting service events in the community. At its last meeting, members reflected on the impact of their service hours as their president, Jim Whitney, made an announcement. They had been named the Rotary Club of the Year.

Rotary Club's District 5420, which includes all of Utah as well as parts of Wyoming and Idaho, awarded the Rotary club the honor at its meeting earlier this month. There are 46 clubs and 1,740 members in the district.

Kristi Guest, a member of the club, was also named the Rotarian of the Year and Amy Regan, the Interact advisor at South Summit High School, was awarded Interact Advisor of the Year. Interact is the high school division of the Rotary Club.

Whitney said that he was excited to receive the news about the award. When he told the rest of the members, he said "there was a big cheer and a 'Hurrah!' from everybody."

He said that the club was selected for the amount of fundraising projects it did, as well as its recruitment and growth. In 2017, Park City Sunrise Rotary hosted a holiday party for more than 500 underprivileged youth in the Park City area, the third annual Shot Ski event on Main Street, a hazardous waste cleanup with Recycle Utah, a Fourth of July barbecue in City Park and a monthly dinner for homeless teens at Volunteers of America, Utah. The club also participates in international humanitarian projects in collaboration with the Park City nonprofit Hope Alliance.

Whitney said the club grew by seven individuals over the last year and is currently at 87 members.

He and the rest of the members were also happy to celebrate the successes of Guest and Regan. Whitney said that Guest deserved the honor.

"I'm not wickedly surprised (she won) because she does a lot," he said. "She is really involved, really active and very dedicated."

Guest is a member of the Park City Sunrise Rotary as well as the assistant governor of the district. She oversees other divisions and lives in Murray, but is a part of the group in Park City because she loves the members and the activities they do.

She was not available for comment because she was on a service project in Mexico.

Whitney said that Regan, too, is a hard working and responsible individual.

Regan has been involved with the youth chapter of Rotary Club, Interact, since the club began to partner with South Summit High School in 2009. The teens in the club participate in activities and meetings with the Rotary club. She is also the scholarship counselor at the school and said that it takes a lot of work to be an Interact advisor, but the support from the Rotarians has helped her be able to keep on top of everything. She said that it feels "really good" to receive recognition for the work she puts in, but is also glad to be a part of the Rotary club so that the students in Interact can have adult role models they see doing service throughout their lives.