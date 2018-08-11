Silver Star Cafe owner to lead the Park City Chamber/Bureau board

For Jeff Ward, being involved in the community comes with being a resident of Park City. Some Parkites volunteer at nonprofits and some attend municipal meetings. Ward chooses to work with the Park City Chamber/Bureau.

Now, he will be helping guide the organization as the chair of the Chamber/Bureau's Board of Directors. Ward, who owns Silver Star Café, recently succeeded Sara Werbelow, who served as the chair for the past year. Werbelow passed the baton to Ward during the Chamber/Bureau's annual meeting last month, and he enthusiastically accepted the new role.

Ward has lived in Park City for 37 years, moving up in the restaurant business from serving in the evenings to purchasing the Silver Star Café in 2010. Over those years, he has served on the board and executive committee of the Chamber/Bureau on and off for several years. He has also served as the president of the Park City Area Restaurant Association and as a member of the Historic Park City Alliance.

Bill Malone, president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau predicted the board will have a very productive year thanks to Ward and his experience.

Werbelow agreed, saying Ward will be a great leader. She said he will bring an entrepreneurial spirit to the board.

"He is a very soft-spoken individual, but you can see the wheels are always turning," she said. "He will serve the chamber well."

The executive committee voted to elect Ward to the position of treasurer and chair-elect last year. Ward said he was honored to be chosen for the role and he is eager to work more closely with the Chamber/Bureau.

"I'm excited to be involved at that level and try to support the community from that position," he said.

He is proud to work for an organization that helps small and large businesses alike, both those in the resort industry and those that are not. His goal over this next year is to be a conduit for the broader business community. He hopes to understand the businesses' needs and communicate them to the board and the Chamber/Bureau's staff.