Subway to move to Snow Creek Drive

On the first day of April, Subway on Bonanza Drive will wipe off tables and lock its doors for the last time. About a month later, it will open its new location at 1400 Snow Creek Drive.

Erik Campbell, owner of the two Subway locations in the Park City area, said that there were several factors that convinced him to move the restaurant. One reason was because the new location has more parking.

"To better help develop our clientele and serve the immediate Park City people, we figured better access, visibility and parking would all help," he said.

Plus, the Subway company is redesigning its stores around the world. Because of that, Campbell said that his options were to invest in renovating the existing building or constructing a new one from scratch.

Opening a new location was a better fit.

The new design, which is only at one other Utah location in North Salt Lake, will look similar to the current layout but be more contemporary and will focus on displaying fresh food, he said.

Recommended Stories For You

"Subway is putting a fresh face on their brand," he said. "It's a new us."

The Subway on Bonanza Drive first opened in 1992 and has not had any major renovations since then, Campbell said. The new location is set to open mid-May.

Clockwork Café will be taking over the space left by Subway on Bonanza Drive, said Lorrie Hendricks, property and office manager of Gaddis Investments, which manages and co-owns the property. This is the third location of the restaurant, which opened in Silver Creek more than a decade ago and expanded into the Tanger Outlets in 2014.

The Subway will be filling a vacancy that was left when Natural Instincts Interior Design moved a few doors down. Campbell said that he had been watching the market to see if anything opened up. After discovering the opening in November, he decided to make the move.

Between the Subway's closing day April 1 and the opening day of the new location, employees are expected to pick up hours at the Subway location in Kimball Junction.