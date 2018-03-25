Uptown Fare owner to retire, close the restaurant

When Karleen Reilly was forced to take Uptown Fare off Main Street a few years ago, she thought that it might be a sign for her to retire.

The only problem was that her fans would not allow it. They rallied together to find her a new location at the Kimball Art Center. Now, at almost 70 years old, the restaurant owner has decided to hang up her apron and close the shop.

Reilly said she always had a passion for cooking. She worked as a caterer and home chef for several years before deciding to start her own business. Since opening 18 years ago, Uptown Fare has served homemade soups, sandwiches and baked goods.

Uptown Fare was originally located at the bottom of the Star Hotel at the top of Main Street. After a few years, the place became a local favorite.

"It was where everybody came to hang out and talk," she said. "It just grew and grew and grew."

After the building was deemed unsafe by the city in 2015, Reilly considered retiring until she realized that her regulars were not ready to say goodbye.

"Everybody was bummed that I closed, so they all tried to find me a place," she said.

Some of the individuals rooting for Reilly were from the Kimball Art Center, so they made a space for her and helped her move in at the end of 2015.

She continued making and selling food in the space for a few years, but recently decided that she is ready to stop working 15- to 16-hour days almost entirely on her feet. Although she is happy to start the next chapter of her life, she said that she will also miss her customers, some of whom she has seen grow from toddlers to adults.

She and her husband plan to remain in Park City following her retirement. Uptown Fare's last day open is scheduled to be March 30.

The Kimball Art Center Board of Directors will select a new restaurant to fill the vacancy in the coming weeks.