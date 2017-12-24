Vail Resorts leader named Park City Lodging Association president

Since moving to Park City, Ron Neville has quickly moved up the ladder of leadership in the lodging community. Last week, he was named the new president of the Park City Area Lodging Association.

Neville is also the vice president of Park City and Tahoe hospitality for Vail Resorts, and previously served as vice president of the lodging association. When he came to Park City three and a half years ago, he decided that he wanted to become involved and was on the organization's board about six months later.

He said that he joined in order to learn about other local businesses and about the ins and outs of the ski industry in Park City. He was immediately impressed by the support among the members.

"I've never seen a lodging association and community as active as the Park City Area Lodging Association," he said. "We're all competitors, but the attitude of the lodging community has been one of working together to make all of Park City lodging better."

Neville fell in love with the Utah mountains while attending Brigham Young University as an undergraduate student. The California native then moved to Beaver Creek, Colorado, where he worked his way up the ranks in the property management and lodging industries for 21 years. He was the director of operations for lodging for ski resorts in Vail and Beaver Creek in Colorado and oversaw six luxury hotels before coming to Park City.

Neville said that he hopes to continue to grow membership numbers of the association as well as improve the quality of lodging overall in the town. He also hopes to increase business during the slower periods and create more year-round visitation.

Since he also oversees hospitality in Lake Tahoe, he said he has learned what works there and what could work in Park City.

"It's always great to be able to see what other resorts and communities are doing and see where we can take some of that and enhance it," he said.

Greg Gendron, who Neville will be replacing as president of the association, said that the different perspective Neville brings is valuable to the organization.

"He comes with experience and is very well versed in the community," Gendron said. "Ron is going to continue the great momentum we've had."

Part of that momentum is the increasing membership, something that Gendron, vice president of residential operations of the Stein Eriksen Management Corporation, worked on while president for two years. He said there are more than 110 total members, including lodging members and associate members such as transportation companies or ski rental businesses.

Gendron said that he is also proud to have helped start the Delta Grant in connection with the Summit County Restaurant Tax Association, which helps bring new visitors to Park City, and the Black Diamond Awards, which recognizes exceptional individuals in the lodging community.

Neville said that he hopes to continue and expand all of the traditions, especially given the work that has gone into growing the association to where it is now.

"I'm excited and nervous, but I'm inheriting a great organization right now," he said.