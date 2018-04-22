Vail Resorts reports ski season metrics

Vail Resorts reported this week certain ski season metrics from the beginning of the ski season through April 15, and for the prior year period through April 16, 2017. The reported metrics are for its North American mountain resorts, adjusted as if Stowe was owned in both periods and also adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying current period exchange rates to the prior period for Whistler Blackcomb's results.

The report stated that total lift ticket revenue at the company's North American mountain resorts increased 3.7 percent compared to last year, while the total skier visits were down by 1.9 percent.

The ski school revenue also increased by 3.4 percent, though the dining revenue decreased by 1.4 percent. The rental and retail revenue was down by 4.2 percent.

We are pleased with our results as the 2017/2018 ski season concludes, particularly considering the historically low snowfall across our western U.S. resorts for much of the ski season," said Rob Katz, chief executive officer, in a release.

"Conditions improved significantly in March and April across our resorts which supported stronger results that are in line with our expectations from our March 8, 2018 guidance," he said. "Our results throughout the 2017/2018 ski season highlight the stability provided by our season pass, the benefit of our geographic diversification and the success of our sophisticated, data-driven marketing efforts."

Vail Resorts is turning its attention to the 2018-19 season by focusing on spring season pass sales, he said.