White Pine Veterinary Clinic unveils mobile service

The White Pine Veterinary Clinic just got some wheels.

The clinic, located off Rasmussen Road, recently rolled out its new mobile service, which brings veterinary services into people's homes. The new offering is called Wellness on Wheels.

Dave McDonald, a vet and the owner of the clinic, said vets are able to give pets vaccines, draw blood to perform lab tests back at the clinic and screen for intestinal parasites. Wellness on Wheels was implemented in October.

McDonald said another of the clinic's vets, Magali Lequient, came up with the idea after the clinic had an overly busy summer this year. She thought a mobile service could free up space when the building is too busy to take any more pets. McDonald agreed with her, and found a car to designate as the vehicle.

"If you have two or three dogs, it's easier sometimes for us to go to you than it is to try and wrestle three dogs in here at once," he said.

Currently, McDonald said he and his team do one to two house calls a week, but he expects that to grow in the new year. The clinic currently has one designated Wellness on Wheels vehicle.

He is glad to have another way to service the owners and animals he has been working with for decades. He has been working for the clinic since 1991.

For more information about the clinic, visit https://whitepinevet.com/home-wellness-care/.