Women’s Giving Fund vote open to select grant recipient

Four years ago, the Women's Giving Fund began recruiting members and collecting donations to support nonprofits in the Park City area. PC Tots was selected as the first recipient of a $30,000 grant months later.

The Women's Giving Fund, which is a branch of the Park City Community Foundation and gives grants to nonprofits helping women and children in need, is currently in the process of choosing its fourth grant recipient. Members of the fund are able to vote for their favorite of the three finalists online until Monday, June 18. The finalists are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, Arts-Kids and Holy Cross Ministries.

Katie Wright, executive director of the Park City Community Foundation, said that it is a tough decision because each of the nonprofits are "doing strong work and are really great organizations that will have a deep impact here."

If awarded the grant, Arts-Kids plans to use the funds to create activities designed to build self-esteem, community skills and coping techniques in kids. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah would expand its mentoring programs, and Holy Cross Ministries would research, develop and implement an evidence-based prenatal curriculum.

The grant winner is scheduled to be announced during the Women's Giving Fund Grant Celebration on July 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Deer Valley's Silver Lake Lodge.

At the event, Wright said, representatives from the Peace House, which was awarded the grant last year, will speak about the work that the nonprofit has done with the funds.

The Peace House is a nonprofit that works to end domestic abuse. Kendra Wyckoff, executive director of the Peace House, said that the organization is using the $30,000 grant to build transitional housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Twelve units are currently under construction near Round Valley Drive.

"It is a significant contribution to the overall project," she said. "It also is really an endorsement from the women in our community for the project, which has really created an incredible amount of momentum for the campaign and the project over the last year."

She said that she is excited to present an update to the people helping to make the project possible. The housing is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

Wright said that it is fulfilling to see what work the nonprofits have done with the grant money.

"As an individual, you can only do so much, but when you come together and have this long-term approach, you are able to accomplish something really big every single year," she said. "I think doing that together is powerful."