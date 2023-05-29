 Busy beavers | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Busy beavers

News News |

Tom Johnson
Reader Tom Johnson says he was walking along the McLeod Creek trail on Friday. “I was amazed at how beavers had transformed this section of the creek into a waterfall area,” he writes, “and the amount of water that was moving through it.”
Tom Johnson
News

Busy beavers

“I was amazed at how beavers had transformed this section of the creek into a waterfall area.”

See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 