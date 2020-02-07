California man hit by van in Park City on Thursday dies

A pedestrian hit by a van in Park City on Thursday evening has died, the Park City Police Department said.

A Police Department news release identified the victim as Thomas Chauvel from Newport Beach, California. He was 43.

Chauvel was walking on the east side of Empire Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. when a van traveling northbound struck him, the police said. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Empire Avenue. Chauvel was transported by ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

“The victim’s family wants to express their appreciation to the individuals at the scene who provided assistance until emergency responders arrived,” the release states.

The driver of the van is a 23-year-old man from Salt Lake City. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

