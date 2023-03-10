Can pickleball and tennis coexist? The PC MARC wants to find out.

Pickleball players get a workout at the PC MARC gym earlier this year. Jennifer Infurchia, of Park City, foreground, faces off against Kim Dainton, left, also of Park City, and Kathie Maugerie, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. | David Jackson/Park Record

It’s an experiment in co-existence.

This spring, Park City will test the compatibility of side-by-side play by tennis and pickleball players at the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

The pilot program will take place from April 1 until the “bubble,” an inflatable dome that shields the outside courts, comes down in May. Two courts will be used for pickleball and two for tennis during certain set hours and participants will be asked to fill out a survey on their experience.

“The goal in this is to get a mix of days and times of feedback,” Park City Recreation Manager Ken Fisher said.

The data will be used to create a court usage policy for winter of 2023-24.

Pickleball — which is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — is played on a level court with short-handled paddles and a light hollow ball. Two or four players hit the ball back and forth over a net that is 34 inches high in the middle and 36 inches high at the sidelines.

There are 20 indoor pickleball courts in Summit County, including four designated courts and six lined on a tennis court in the PC MARC. Six of the others are in the Basin Fieldhouse and four are in the South Summit Aquatics & Fitness Center gymnasiums.

The city built outdoor pickleball courts in 2013 but a boom in the sport’s popularity in the past several years has led to pickleball players also requesting time on the PC MARC’s seven indoor tennis courts.

Historically, time on those courts — which are the only public indoor tennis courts in Summit County — was primarily allocated for tennis and filled by other sports when possible. Recreation officials added time for pickleball on the winter 2022-23 schedule but they still have struggled to keep up with the growing demand.

In addition to wanting more dedicated time on the courts, some pickleball players are asking to have more access during prime times.

According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, more than 36.5 million Americans played pickleball in 2022. Pickleheads (pickleheads.com), a pickleball court finder, says there are 10,320 places to play the sport in the country.

Kamas resident Gene DeSantis said he and other pickleball players had met with city officials to discuss the pilot program. The program is a good start but there also are creative ways to more fairly allocate bubble time, he said.

Among them is shifting hours so tennis play is scheduled during early morning hours one day while pickleball ball play is given peak hours, then flipping the schedule another day, DeSantis said. Another way is incentivizing people to play during the less-desirable times by charging them less, he said.

“We also suggested if you have mixed-use of the bubble giving tennis players a discount for playing adjacent to pickleball players,” DeSantis said. “Give them a price break.”

One problem with mixed use is the noise from pickleball is so loud that patrons playing tennis have to go to the net to communicate with each other, according to recreation officials. The sound of a paddle hitting a hard plastic pickleball is louder than that of a racket hitting a softer tennis ball.

Cole Johnston, Park City racquet sports division manager, said pickleball is popular because there is a low barrier to entry and a lot of public places where the sport can be played.

“You can play it for free with minimal equipment,” he said. “It’s easy to pick up and play.”

In addition, players make social connections as they rotate through games, Johnston said.

“It’s really good at bringing the community together,” he said. “We’ve got pickleball players here who have lived in this town for a long time and are meeting new friends that they probably wouldn’t have met prior to playing pickleball because of its social nature. It’s probably one of the first rec programs we’ve seen in a long time that builds that community really well and really naturally.”

Johnston noted the PC MARC previously had been called the Racquet Club but the recreation center got rid of its racquetball courts years ago. But pickleball is more than a fad, he said.

“It’s just growing and growing in popularity,” Johnston said of pickleball. “We’ve got all ages out playing. We’ve got professional tournaments and touring players that actually make money and get sponsors. Pickleball is here to stay. I think it’s worth investing in.”

More public pickleball courts could be built in the next few years in Park City. The Park City Council in February directed city staffers to draft a request for proposals for a design of a standalone pickleball facility. If the project is approved, it possibly would be funded by a general obligation bond that would be put on the November ballot.