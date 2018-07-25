Candidate for Summit County recorder position announces withdrawl

M. Alex Natt, one of only two candidates who filed to become the next Summit County recorder, announced plans late Tuesday to withdraw from the race.

Natt, a Park City attorney and Summit County Democratic Party candidate, submitted a statement to the party's central committee Tuesday evening announcing his intention to withdraw. His exit leaves Rhonda Francis, the current interim recorder, as the only candidate in the running. However, Chief Deputy Clerk Kellie Robinson said on Wednesday afternoon that Natt had not yet officially withdrawn his application.

"I filed for Summit County recorder as I felt this could be my opportunity to begin serving," Natt said in the statement. "However, as I examine the qualifications of my competitor Ms. Francis as well as her passion for the particular role, it appears to me that her skill set is the right one for the position of Summit County Recorder now."

Natt declared his candidacy on June 20, the last day of the filing window. He has been practicing in law in Summit County since 1997 but has never served in a recorder or surveyor position during his 21-year career.

The central committee was scheduled to meet Thursday to nominate either Francis or Natt to serve as recorder through 2018 and be placed on the November ballot. Summit County Democratic Party Chair Cheryl Butler said the central committee will still meet on Thursday, but only to officially endorse Francis as the chosen candidate.

"It will simply be a vote by acclimation," she said.

Once approved, Francis' name will be sent to the clerk's office to be certified and placed on the ballot. The race will be uncontested unless a write-in candidate emerges, as the Summit County Republican Party did not field a candidate for the post.

Francis is a longtime Summit County employee and has served as chief deputy recorder for the last five years. She took over as interim department head July 1 after former recorder MaryAnn Trussell resigned more than two years before her term was set to expire.