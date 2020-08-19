Car fire starts blaze in the Uintas

Fire officials said this vehicle caught on fire in the Uinta Mountains on Saturday, starting a brush fire that was suppressed with multiple aircraft and fire fighters from multiple agencies.

Courtesy of the South Summit Fire District

Firefighters from multiple districts acted quickly and aggressively to suppress a wildfire Saturday before it could spread near a popular spot for campers and hikers in the Uinta Mountains, fire officials said.

“Overall they did a good job of knocking it down pretty quickly,” said South Summit fire spokesperson Scott Nagle.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but Nagle said a vehicle driving up a dirt road near Norway Flats in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest caught on fire, which caused nearby brush to burn.

A camper in the area saw the smoke and flames and called fire authorities, who responded with six units from South Summit Fire District, personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, the Summit County Fire Warden and air support from multiple helicopters and planes.

Nagle said Forest Service personnel stayed on scene overnight to ensure the fire was completely subdued.