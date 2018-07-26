Case of former Summit County victim advocate accused of wrongdoing moved to Salt Lake

The court case of a former Summit County victim advocate charged with misusing public money has been moved from Silver Summit to Salt Lake County at the request of the defense.

Charging documents claim Marsha Lynne Probst, 62, deposited donations to the Summit County Victim Assistance Program, totaling more than $5,000, into a bank account that was not known to other county officials.

Probst was charged in 3rd District Court in Silver Summit in June with one second-degree felony count of misuse of public money. She pleaded not guilty.

Her attorneys filed a motion for the change of venue in June, court records show. The judge overseeing the case, Patrick Corum, originally denied the request, citing in his ruling the right of Summit County residents, the alleged victims, to have the case tried locally.

In a motion urging Corum to reconsider, the defense argued that a venue change was appropriate because of Probst's former role within the Summit County Attorney's Office. She was a victim advocate from 2006 to October 2017, according to court documents.

"To now have to face her friends and colleagues in the very courthouse in which she worked will add an element of humiliation to this already traumatic event for a prominent local community member with no prior criminal record, whose four adult children live in the area and are aware of the charges," the motion states.

Corum ultimately agreed to move the case to 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, with the stipulations that he will continue to oversee the matter and that Probst appear in Silver Summit for an initial appearance on Monday. The prosecution did not oppose the venue change.

Charging documents state the donations in question came from Wasatch Womenade, a local organization that aids women and children in need. Prosecutors say Probst used some of the money she deposited into the bank account for personal purchases.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson previously told The Park Record that the alleged wrongdoing was discovered after Probst resigned from her position last year. Olson referred the matter to the Utah Attorney General's Office, which investigated the case and ultimately charged Probst.