 Caught in the act | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Caught in the act

Mule deer are running out of choices this winter

News News |

  

A hungry mule deer helps itself to hay left for domestic livestock inside a fenced corral in Wanship on Wednesday. The plight of the deer in unusually deep snow this winter has left residents and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources concerned.


David Jackson/Park Record

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 