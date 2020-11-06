Engagement for Annalise S. Margherita & Joseph R. Coughlan
Annalise S. Margherita &
Joseph R. Coughlan
Karen Scheible is thrilled to announce the engagement of her daughter, Annalise Margherita, to Joseph Coughlan. Annalise moved to Park City in June 2013 after graduating from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania with a B.A in Psychology and Organizational Business Management. She grew up in Chesterfield, Missouri, a west county suburb of St. Louis. Joe grew up in Randolph, Maine, where his parents, Pete and Gail, still reside. He graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont with a B.S in Physics and moved to Park City in the fall of 2014. The couple met Joe’s first night in Park City at Trivia and began dating in the spring of 2015. They have shared many awesome adventures together since then, bought a house in Kamas in the summer of 2017, and got engaged at sunset in the Uintas on August 7th this year. The happy couple is planning to get married at a local venue in the summer of 2022, and look forward to their family and friends, near and far, joining them in celebration of this most joyous occasion.
