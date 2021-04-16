Pet Obit for MERLIN
MERLIN
March 23, 2021
Our house, and the neighborhood, is a little too quiet these days. On March 23, our brave little protector and athletic boy Merlin, passed away just 11 months after his sweet sister Sadie left us. Merlin was born to doggie parents Sir Lancelot and Lady Guinevere, and we soon discovered his magical powers – jumping, leaping, and protecting us from unknown and invisible evils in the neighborhood, all from the comfort of our home or backyard. Never one to warm to strangers, it saddened us that our friends and neighbors never got the chance to see Merlin’s sweet side. He was a great cuddler and doled out big kisses to his human parents, Karen and Cathy. He was forever the entertainer, and he and Sadie were attached at the hip from the moment we became their new parents in 2005. Our hearts are once again broken, as Merlin’s departure has left another huge hole in our little family. He is now reunited with Sadie, which somewhat eases our grief, but the quietness in our home is deafening. They will be forever in our hearts.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User