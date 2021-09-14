Special Event for Celebration of Bob O’Connor’s Life
Celebration of Bob O’Connor’s Life
September 26, 2021
YOU ARE INVITED TO
CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF
*
BOB O’CONNOR
*
September 26th at 2:00 PM
ECCLES CENTER, PARK CITY
Please wear a mask
*
RECEPTION TO FOLLOW
*
Ceremony will live stream on YouTube
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User