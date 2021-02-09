Special Event for Valentine’s Wish “My Aim In Life”
Valentine’s Wish “My Aim In Life”
February 14, 2021
Our Spirits born from
a Centuries North Star,
You and I, hearts
never searched far,
Gods brought us together,
early, a start of a bond,
I love this incredible woman,
love deep, love her clear and strong,
We have walked with love,
in rain, snow and brilliant sun,
Our love continued strong,
solid as we first begun,
I long to be strong,
the man for you,
A fabulous energy, attraction,
a dance of words of love,
These words danced of us,
danced hearts from above.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User