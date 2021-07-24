Change coming to Park Record print delivery

A significant change is coming to how most Park Record subscribers receive the print edition of the newspaper twice each week.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, the newspaper will be delivered to subscribers in Park City and the Snyderville Basin through the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesdays and Saturdays rather than via morning home delivery. Currently, subscribers on the East Side and in Wasatch County already receive the paper through the mail.

Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard said the change is a result of the evolving media landscape. While The Park Record would have preferred to continue offering home delivery, the partnerships with other publications that made it financially feasible no longer exist, forcing the paper to pursue a different option to avoid passing the added expense on to subscribers.

“As a group, we had been able to maintain this benefit while keeping the expense to our readers reasonable,” he said. “Unfortunately, with the recent reduction of other participating publications on both a local and statewide level, the costs have become prohibitive. We are making these changes to ensure we can continue to provide the news you count on in a timely manner.”

Subscribers who have questions about the change may contact Park Record Circulation Manager Lacy Brundy at circulation@parkrecord.com.