Charges filed in Park City High School bear spray incident

The Summit County Attorney’s Office has filed charges related to the release of bear spray at Park City High School that hospitalized one person and sickened more than a dozen others on April 1.

According to a press release, the charges were filed in 3rd District Juvenile Court. Further information was not immediately available.

Officials said a student admitted on the day of the incident to releasing the irritant.

The school was evacuated following the release of the spray, which occurred shortly after classes had ended for the day. Medical personnel treated 14 people on scene for respiratory distress, and one person was transported to the hospital.

The spray was released in the lecture hall, hours before the school’s Turning Point Club was set to host an event there featuring a speaker from Prager University, a conservative nonprofit organization. The Turning Point Club is the local chapter of a national organization that aims to promote conservative ideas.

School officials have declined to provide information about the student’s motive for releasing the spray. Students in the Turning Point Club, however, say the incident may have been targeted at them.

Recommended Stories For You

The Park Record will update this story as more information becomes available.