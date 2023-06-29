Cherries’ three-week season is almost over, get them while you can

Black Bear Orchards, a long-time vendor at the Park City Farmers Market, specializes in fresh fruit including cherries and peaches. With a short season, sweet cherries like the Black Pearl variety will only be available one more week. Katie Hatzfeld/Park Record

Julia from Black Bear Orchards wandered the Wednesday Farmers Market on June 28 with a tray of plump cherry samples. Her offerings enticed shoppers, sending interested buyers to the hard-to-miss booth.

ORGANIC CHERRIES it reads, with a table adorned by piles of the scarlet fruit. Unblemished, their shiny skin reflected the mid-day sunlight. A stuffed teddy bear dressed in denim overalls gave a cute nod to the name.

“Cherry season is just three weeks long,” said Julia, “so you’ve got to eat them while you can.” Already, in week two, there is just one more week to purchase the Black Pearl variety.

Black Pearl cherries have a flavor profile which makes them the perfect summer snack: “They’re sweet and a little bit tart, for that great cherry zing that you want,” says Julia. They’re also great to freeze or dry, to use later for baking, canning or snacking.

Nestled this week between Daily Rise Coffee and Wasatch Wagyu jerky, Black Bear Orchards has been a vendor at the Park City Farmers Market for about 12 years. After cherry season, it will take a short break and then return with peaches.