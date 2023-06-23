Chief Deputy Frank Smith steps up as Summit County Sheriff

Frank Smith has been with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office as the chief deputy since 2015. He now takes on the role as interim sheriff until a replacement for Justin Martinez is appointed by the Summit County Democratic Party. Smith plans to campaign for the seat. David Jackson/Park Record

There’s a new sheriff in Summit County. And although the nameplate on the door may be different, the person behind the desk will have the same approach to policing.

Frank Smith joined the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 after he was tapped by outgoing Sheriff Justin Martinez to serve as chief deputy. Martinez resigned from the post last week to accept a position as U.S. Marshal of Utah.

State law mandates that Smith take on the job until a replacement for Martinez is selected by the Summit County Democratic Party. But Smith said his time spent as No. 2 in the office, coupled with his 30-plus years of experience working in local, state and federal law enforcement, makes him well-equipped for the title of sheriff now — and in the future.

“I have big shoes to fill, but I’ve been well trained to do it,” he said. Smith plans to lobby for the formal Democratic Party appointment. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”

Smith and Martinez met several years ago when Smith was working as the assistant special agent in charge of Utah for the Drug Enforcement Agency. Smith’s career started as a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina, his home state, before he accepted a position with the DEA.

He worked through the ranks of the federal law enforcement agency and became the team leader of the DEA’s Foreign Advisory Support Team in Afghanistan. Smith led deployments there, as well as in Tajikistan, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, to apprehend Taliban members, narco-terrorists and other criminal groups in partnership with U.S. and British special forces.

Smith was later promoted to his role with the DEA’s Salt Lake City District Office around 2006. He managed the operational and administrative aspects of the agency, which included seven investigative groups. Smith retired from the DEA in 2014.

That year, Martinez also announced his bid for sheriff. Smith helped with campaign efforts, and eventually joined the Sheriff’s Office after Martinez was elected. The pair have worked closely together since.

“We’ve both taught a lot to each other. We kind of switched roles: I was the fed and [Martinez] was with the Sheriff’s Office,” Smith laughed. “The biggest thing for me is I know I can call him at any time, ask him any question, and get an answer from his heart on what the best possible approach to the problem is. And I wouldn’t hesitate to call him.”

As chief deputy, Smith was responsible for day-to-day operations in the Sheriff’s Office and oversaw everything from the patrol division to investigations. The position helps make every decision, in concurrence with the sheriff, from philosophy to implementation, Smith said. He added there’s already someone from the Sheriff’s Office he’s considering for the chief deputy role, if he’s appointed to the No. 1 seat.

To Smith, the sheriff should represent the ideals of the county’s law enforcement agency: transparency, accountability and truth.

He said the Sheriff’s Office started altering the way it polices to a service-oriented approach when Martinez took office. Deputies are taught to be tactically sound, but they also learn to approach each case like it involves a member of their own family.

“Go out of your way. Go to lemonade stands. Be a part of the community. Stop and change a tire. That’s what we expect. The fortunate thing is, over the last eight-and-a-half years, I’ve seen the mentality change,” he said. “I truly believe that in ‘to serve and to protect,’ the serve is just as important as the protect.”

The biggest challenge for the Sheriff’s Office is providing that quality level of service during the ski season amid the influx of visitors, according to Smith. The unique issue isn’t necessarily heightened crime, he said, but the sheer volume of people in Summit County. Although it can be overwhelming, the Sheriff’s Office has capable deputies and a strong budget.

Another issue that often arises in the community is increased vehicle burglaries during the summer months. Cars are often left unlocked at trailheads or in driveways, providing the perfect grab-and-go hunting grounds for thieves.

To address the petty crime, Smith plans to create a squad of school resource officers. The officers could be tasked with patrolling areas such as Pinebrook or Jeremy Ranch for suspicious activity while they aren’t working on campus during the summer.

He also wants to start a citizen academy focused on building relationships with underserved populations in Summit County, such as the Latino community, to assist with tasks like receiving a drivers license. The connections formed by Spanish-speaking deputies may start to show those who are uncertain about the police that law enforcement isn’t always scary.

Other ideas include increasing deputies’ presence on the East Side to better serve those living there and developing a school program where law enforcement officers have lunch with students or walk the halls with them in the morning.

Outgoing Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez, left, and Chief Deputy Frank Smith sit atop two horses in 2018 before the Fourth of July Parade in Henefer. Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Smith believes the best approach to law enforcement is utilizing budgeted dollars to hire and train qualified, professional deputies, and then “let them do their job.” The Sheriff’s Office tries to avoid strong-arm policing, he said, and people joining the force should know they’re entering the service industry.

There’s a fine balance for deputies. Smith expects them to show great tenacity, while also enforcing the law and bringing justice to the community.

Smith doesn’t anticipate that much will change during his time as interim sheriff, nor if he’s appointed to the position. The Sheriff’s Office policy of transparency and accepting public feedback remains a top priority, he said.

“It’s important to us that the manner in which we have served the community stays the same. That’s what I would do. Nothing would change because I think we’ve done a really good job. This is just keeping the ship on course,” Smith affirmed.

The Summit County Council on Wednesday formally accepted the resignation Martinez submitted on June 13, which kicks off the selection process. Potential candidates will express their interest in the sheriff position during a filing period, according to Summit County Democratic Party Chair Katy Owens. There are qualification and residency requirements to determine eligibility.

The party could vote on an appointment next month. That person would then serve as sheriff until a midterm election in 2024. A candidate from either party could launch a campaign at that time. The winner would then serve in the role until the regular election in 2026.