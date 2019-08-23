Coalville fire displaces family

An East Side family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a part of their home Thursday night.

There were no injuries, but the Coalville 3family will have to stay elsewhere while the State Fire Marshal and Summit County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation.

North Summit Fire District spokesperson Tyler Rowser said the family was able to stay with a neighbor and some nearby family members.

Crews received a call when a concerned neighbor who was taking out his trash around 10:30 p.m. saw flames licking the side of the house across the street. He was able to alert the residents and they all made it outside safely.

Two engines and a ladder truck responded with about 10 firefighters. They were able to extinguish the fire and control the scene in about an hour, Rowser said, but some stayed all night to monitor the situation.

Rowser said the fire was concentrated in one bedroom, and that crews had to go through the windows and roof.

He said the leading theory is that the fire started on the exterior of the house, but the cause is under investigation.

Rowser said the family had working fire detectors. The building inspector will have to determine when and whether the structure will be habitable again, Rowser said.