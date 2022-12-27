Coalville home destroyed in Friday fire, remote East Side location poses challenge

The North Summit Fire District, as well as the Park City Fire District and the Morgan County Fire Department, was dispatched to a house fire on Friday in Coalville. The cause remains under investigation. No one was injured.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

A Coalville home has been deemed a total loss after a Friday morning fire.

The North Summit Fire District was dispatched around 10:45 a.m. on Friday following initial reports of smoke coming out of a residence with three people inside on Huff Creek Road, according to Chief Ben Nielson. It’s the second time the Fire District has responded to the remote East Side area this year, he said, but the snowy conditions made crews slower to arrive.

As firefighters departed from the Coalville station, Nielson also requested assistance from the Park City Fire District and the Morgan County Fire Department – with which he helped secure a new mutual aid agreement – to ensure there was enough support. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires at least four firefighters on the scene before they can enter a structure, which has caused challenges for the North Summit Fire District amid “tremendous” staffing difficulties.

“It’s always a fear, when three people are said to still be in the structure, when you’re en route and you can’t make entry because there are only two of you – that’s the exact scenario that I’ve been trying to preach all year long,” Nielson said, referring to his argument in support of a 300% tax increase for fire services on the East Side.

He continued, “And that’s the dangerous part because firemen want to save people. They want to be helpful, but it’s dangerous for them to do that because if they go down in the middle of trying to help one of those individuals out of a fire, there’s nobody to save them. It can be a very hazardous situation.”

The support from the Park City and Morgan County fire departments prevented that from happening, according to Nielson. Additionally, first responders witnessed someone walking along the road and learned they had been the only person inside the home. The individual was assessed and cleared by medical personnel, but the mother asked that they be taken to a clinic.

Firefighters immediately began attacking the blaze on the house’s northeast side, where flames had emerged. However, the remote location meant that crews had limited access to water. Nielson said firefighters attempted to use a fire hydrant down the street, but it wasn’t operational. Instead, they had to shuttle water nearly 30 minutes each way, which isn’t uncommon in unincorporated areas, but breaks up the responding crews. Nielson said they were prepared with the water tenders, but firefighters were still battling the blaze after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Every time we would run out of water, the fire would grow and grow and grow. It took literally all day to help put that fire out and we lost the home,” he said.

Firefighters immediately began attacking the blaze on the northeast side of the Coalville home. However, the remote location meant that crews had limited access to water and fire crews had to shuttle water nearly 30 minutes each way.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

He continued that the remaining crew continued to battle the fire by pulling the structure apart using tools in between water deliveries. The building’s architecture also facilitated the blaze’s spread over the unique roof and into the attic – making it difficult to manage.

Nielson is thankful for the mutual aid agreements the North Summit Fire District has because they’ve helped better protect the East Side. Without them, local firefighters could be stuck until more resources arrive. He was also optimistic the recently passed truth-in-taxation would allow the Fire District to bring on more staff – including six full-time and roughly 30 part-time firefighters – and fund necessary improvements to firefighting equipment and the stations in Wanship and Henefer.

The cause of Friday’s fire remains under investigation, Nielson said, but it’s possible a space heater was involved. He reminds homeowners to keep at least 3 feet of clearance as a safety precaution. People using non-LED Christmas lights are also encouraged to turn them off at night as they can become hot and ignite.

“Our thoughts are with those that are displaced due to this fire, it’s heartbreaking especially around the holidays,” the Park City Fire District said in a Facebook post.