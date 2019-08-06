Coalville man arrested after spitting on, head-butting and threatening deputies

After threatening to shoot a Summit County sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rifle, a 62-year-old Coalville man became physically violent before being arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail, the authorities said.

Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of many charges, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer for violence that included spitting, kicking and headbutting.

The altercation started on Sunday, Aug. 4, after deputies received a report that a man was standing in Hoytsville Road screaming at someone in a residence.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Andrew Wright said the homeowner had previously told the man he was not allowed to hunt on the property, which may have led to the argument. The homeowner called the authorities, telling them the man was screaming at him from the roadway. Wright said reports did not indicate the man was hunting or armed at the time.

After the homeowner called the authorities, deputies contacted the man at a different residence, where they saw him inside with a person who appeared to be his significant other. Alcohol may have played a role in what happened next, Wright said, as reports indicated the man slurred his words, repeated himself and appeared intoxicated.

“He became very defensive and started calling deputies a lot of bolder names,” Wright said, “and that’s when he told one of our deputies he’d shoot him in the head with a rifle.”

Wright said the original call and harassment allegations may have been enough to arrest the man, but his fate was sealed after he started abusing the deputies.

When officers went to arrest the man, he spit on one of the deputies, headbutted one and started trying to kick the deputies, which he continued while he was in the back of the squad car, Wright said.

Wright said this appeared to be the first time the man had been booked into the jail, where he remained the afternoon after the incident.