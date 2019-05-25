Committed to the Community

Supporting Park City Mogul Financial Group’s advisors contribute to their favorite Park City organizations each year. This includes financial contributions, as well as volunteer hours. While the group doesn’t formally review requests for donations as a team, they will always consider causes that personally resonate with them. Some of those causes have included: Park City Historical Society/Park City Museum

Summit Lands Conservancy

National Ability Center

Mountain Trails

Park City Education Foundation

Youth Sports Alliance

Egyptian Theater

Winter Sports School

PC Board of Realtors

PC Youth Lacrosse

Every year, Mogul Financial Group’s advisors invest time and money into the charitable causes that mean most to them. These contributions weren’t something they discussed when they formed the group 10 years ago, but quickly realized philanthropy was a common passion between them.

“It’s just part of who we are,” said Glen Mintz, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Mogul Financial Group. “It’s how we were raised.”

Mogul Financial Group is a wealth management team in Park City, Utah of UBS Financial Services, the world’s largest wealth management firm*. Mintz said UBS as a firm is also committed to supporting community causes, but the Mogul group didn’t need any convincing.

Personal decisions

Instead of being known as the guys who write checks and walk away, Glen Mintz, Gregory Golding and Noah Levine would rather be known as the guys who are also personally involved.

“It’s important that we help if we can help — it’s just that simple,” Golding said.

The group doesn’t sit down as a firm to review annual requests for donations. Instead, these financial advisors choose the causes that get them excited. Admittedly, what one member supports doesn’t always interest the other two, but that’s what makes their philanthropy so much fun.

“It’s more of a labor of love,” Golding said. “We’re going to all individually embrace organizations that we want to embrace. I will support the ones that resonate with me, ones that I can provide value to from a committee, volunteering or board perspective.”

For Levine, it’s the history and charm of Park City that ignites his passion. In recent years, the Park City Historical Society and Park City Museum have been able to expand their efforts, allowing for more restoration and education programs.

“I remember walking into the museum before its expansion and being taken aback by the history of this town,” Levine said. “I’ve worked on Main Street for the better part of 25 years. The reason that so many people are captivated by this town is its charm, which is rooted in its history. If we don’t advocate to protect and promote that history, then one by one these relevant pieces of our past will deteriorate and only be a memory.”

It’s this level of personal involvement and dedication to a cause that is the driving force behind Mogul Financial Group’s commitment to the community.

