Condé Nast Traveler puts Park City on list of Best Places to Go in the U.S.
Condé Nast Traveler, the influential travel publication, has included Park City in its list of the 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. next year, potentially providing a boost to the tourism industry at a time when there are concerns in the community about the impacts of visitors.
The publication posted the list on Tuesday. The places are listed in alphabetical order rather than by numeric ranking.
The entry regarding Park City notes the planned return of the Sundance Film Festival as an in-person event in January after it moved online for two years out of concern of the pandemic. The entry also mentions improvements at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort.
This article will be updated.
