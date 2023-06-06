 Congrats to class of 2023! | ParkRecord.com
Congrats to class of 2023!

Katie Hatzfeld
The sun beamed down Friday as 398 Park City High School 2023 graduates received their diplomas and prepared for the next phase of their lives. Around 19% of seniors are first generation students, with 66% of those choosing to continue their education.
David Jackson/Park Record
Park City High School Principal Roger Arbabi praised the Class of 2023 seniors for their achievements in his commencement speech. He said, “As you embark on your journey, remember the lessons you have learned during this extraordinary time. You will find that you are well prepared.”
David Jackson/Park Record
