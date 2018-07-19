Construction at the Summit County Fairgrounds nears finish line (w/video)

While walking through the new Ledges Event Center at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Coalville, it appears construction is coming down to the wire on the $5 million overhaul of the grounds, the first phase of a multi-year plan.

Paint is still drying and plastic covers much of the newly carpeted floor in the event center, with less than three weeks left before the 2018 Summit County Fair kicks off. Building materials are scattered around the center, and workmen are spread throughout the structure completing the finishing touches on the more than 1,100-square-foot building.

"We've talked to the construction managers on-site and they said we are on schedule to open by August," said Travis English, Summit County's fair coordinator. "We will absolutely be up and running for this year's fair."

Construction on the first phase of a nearly 10-year plan to redesign and upgrade the fairgrounds started immediately after the 2017 fair. The World War II-era Quonset Hut, one of North Summit's most popular facilities, was among the first buildings demolished. The playground, pavilion and livestock buildings also came down to make way for a new $1 million livestock building.

The Ledges Event Center will house the fine arts and exhibits for this year's fair. English said the new space will serve as a "real asset" to the Summit County and Coalville communities.

The county purchased two properties adjacent to the current fairgrounds in 2016 and began working on a master plan for the new site, which nearly doubled the size of the fairgrounds.. Funding for the first phase came from transient-room tax and restaurant tax revenues.

The two properties, located across the Chalk Creek River, will be used for parking, camping, archery competitions and the fireworks launch. The county previously leased the sites during the more than weeklong event.

The plan shows the next phases occurring two to 10 years later. A new softball field, parking, trails connections, a gazebo near the multi-purpose building, concrete plazas, pathways, and a playground will eventually replace the western ballfield, grandstand and rodeo warm-up arena.

The design relocates the rodeo and warm-up arena to the new parcel, along with an overflow parking lot for contestants. The carnival and vendors would be relocated to the space currently occupied by the rodeo and warm-up arenas, while the existing fairgrounds would feature permanent animal shelters, an outdoor amphitheater and pavilion, and a multi-purpose building.

The 2018 Summit County Fair will run Aug. 4-11. It will feature a parade along Coalville's Main Street, rodeo, demolition derby and carnival. A free shuttle service will be provided from Park City to Coalville by the Park City Chamber/Bureau on Aug. 4, 10 and 11.

"It's the old historic classic fair you would expect from your childhood," English said.

Tickets for one of the most popular events — the Demolition Derby — are already sold out. But, tickets are still available for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo. Adult tickets are $13 and admission for children ages 4-14 is $7.

"Tickets can be purchased online and you will want to buy them as soon as possible because they are selling quickly and we do expect to sell out," said Krachel Murdock, Summit County's public information officer.

Carnival tickets can be purchased at the gate. The carnival will open on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.

For a full schedule of events or to purchase rodeo tickets, go to http://summitcountyfair.org/.