Summit in 60: changing landscape of Summit County agriculture, wildfire danger and Echo Reservoir update

How has the agriculture industry changed in Summit County?

Saturday's edition of the Park Record goes in-depth on the agriculture industry in Summit County, particularly on the East Side. We explore the industry's history and the challenges farmers and ranchers face. Everything from market forces to population growth and development is slowly making it harder to sustain a living the same way previous generations did.

The dangers of wildland fires

Park City's Project for Deeper Understanding plans to host a panel discussion next week to address Summit County's susceptibility to a devastating wildland fire. The forum, titled “The Era of Mega-fires: Is Summit County Next?”, will examine the county's potential for wildfires and what homeowners can do to reduce the potential danger. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and will feature a panel of experts in the field.

Another public meeting to be held about Echo Reservoir

In February, the Board of Utah State Parks and Recreation voted to adopt Echo Reservoir as the newest state park. Last month, a public meeting and open house was held for stakeholders and community members to gain a better understanding of what is being proposed and provide input. Another public meeting about the new facility design is scheduled to be held at the North Summit High School on May 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Last month, Summit County became the first county in Utah to file a lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. Utah and Tooele counties also recently filed and Salt Lake County announced it plans to file a suit as well.

