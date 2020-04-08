Coronavirus tracker: 273 known cases, 21 hospitalizations in Summit County
UPDATED Wednesday, April 8
Source: Utah Department of Health
Summit County numbers
Known cases: 273, up from 265 on April 7
Hospitalizations: 21, no change
Deaths: 0
Statewide numbers
Known cases: 1,846, up from 1,738 on April 7
Hospitalizations: 158, up from 148
Deaths: 13, no change
Reported people tested: 36,116, up from 34,647
More information about COVID-19
• Park Record coronavirus coverage: https://www.parkrecord.com/coronavirus/
• Community bulletin board with information about businesses remaining open in Park City: http://parkrecord.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board/
• Summit County Health Department coronavirus website: https://summitcountyhealth.org/coronavirus
• Summit County community concerns line: 435-333-0050
• Utah coronavirus website: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/
• Utah coronavirus hotline: 1-800-456-7707
• Intermountain Healthcare testing resources (Hotline: 844-442-5224): https://intermountainhealthcare.org/covid19-coronavirus/get-testing/
