Coronavirus: What you need to know about symptoms and how to protect yourself

With officials expecting the novel coronavirus COVID-19 to spread in Utah, here are some important things to know, according to the Utah Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms and risk

The coronavirus can cause mild symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing, similar to the flu. People with underlying medical issues or weakened immune systems may be at risk of serious illness.

Young people, elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions are generally at more risk of developing serious symptoms from respiratory illnesses. Given limited information about novel coronavirus, however, officials do not know which groups may be more seriously affected by contracting the virus.

Those who have visited places or countries where COVID-19 is active within the last 14 days or who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus are considered to be currently at risk for the virus.

Ways to protect yourself and others

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing

Avoid close contact with sick people

Avoid touching one’s eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands

Avoid non-essential travel to countries with widespread, sustained transmission of the virus

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces — such as tables, light switches, phones and keyboards — daily

What to do if you become sick