County in brief: $40k ag grants available, libraries implement curbside pickup, UDOT asks for Kimball Junction input

$40k agriculture aid available

Agriculture operations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $40,000 in assistance from the state government. Applications can be found at ag.utah.gov and are due May 15.

The fund is capped at $20 million and was appropriated in the federal CARES Act. The money will be dispersed when the state receives it from the federal government.

According to a press release, the purpose of the grant program is to assist farms and ranches to overcome the financial harm of the pandemic, to continue food and fiber production in the state and to maintain the supply chains of agricultural operations or deliver their products to market.

Agriculture producers that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program are eligible for up to $20,000. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food anticipates notifying applicants whether they will receive money by June 3.

Library book pickup resumed Monday

Summit County Library patrons can once again check out items from their local library after a curbside pickup service started Monday and the Henefer Book Locker resumed service.

Curbside pickup hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

To pick up a book, library cardholders are asked to log into the library’s system using their card number and PIN and to place a hold on the items they want to check out, up to 20 in all. They will then receive a notification when the items are ready to be picked up.

According to a press release, the libraries will be following sanitization guidelines from the county Health Department.

For help navigating the online system or for book recommendations, the library asks patrons to call their local library to speak to a librarian.

UDOT seeks Kimball Junction traffic input

Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation and Summit County are asking for community feedback about the traffic situation at Kimball Junction.

The online survey can be found at kimballjunctionareaplan.com.

The goal is to create an area plan for the Interstate 80/S.R. 224 interchange that will stretch south to the traffic lights at Ute Boulevard and Olympic Parkway.

This study will be used to determine what sort of projects should be pursued in the future, though that timing is uncertain.

Officials have indicated the intersection will likely be redone in coming years, but that such a project is currently unfunded. Private matching funds or a successful Olympics bid would likely speed up the project’s completion, they have said.