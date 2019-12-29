County in brief: Librarian Darlene Marsh honored

Christmas tree drop off

Four Christmas tree drop-off sites are open around the county. The trees are put through a wood chipper and added to the green waste pile for sale at the landfill. County staff asks that the trees be alive and free of lights and tinsel.

The locations are in:

· Jeremy Ranch, on Rasmussen Road south of the Toll Creek businesses

· Silver Creek, at Bell’s Silver Creek truck stop

· Kamas, behind the city building

· Wanship, next to the stockyards

Photo contest

Summit County is hosting its second annual photo contest with cash prizes for the winners and the winning photos displayed on the county’s website.

To submit a photo, head to summitcounty.formstack.com/forms/photo_contest. Photos must be 300 DPI and may be up to 50 megabytes.

The selection period closes Dec. 31.

Librarian honored

Darlene Marsh was honored for her more than 16 years of service to Summit County at a recent County Council meeting. She worked the last nine of those years as the Summit County Library’s technical services librarian.

Library director Dan Compton choked up as he spoke about Marsh’s importance to the library. According to a proclamation the council passed regarding her retirement, she will enjoy reading and quilting in her retirement and having more time to spend with her 10 children, 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Marsh “has been an absolute joy to work with and has quietly behind the scenes added 95,475 physical items to the Summit County Library’s collection,” according to the proclamation.