County in Brief: Solar deadline and Cedar Crest open house

Summit County residents looking to take advantage of the county’s bulk-purchasing program have an Oct. 25 deadline to receive the most beneficial tax breaks, the program’s organizer said.

The federal tax credit is dropping from 30% to 26% at the end of this year, according to Ryan Anderson, community program coordinator with Utah Clean Energy. People who sign a contract with the installer by Oct. 25 are guaranteed to have the system installed by the end of the year.

That requires a site visit and for participants to fill out a survey, which can be found at SCPWSolar.org.

The bulk purchasing program offers participants a discount on solar installations by Creative Energies, which won the contract to provide the services. The firm was expected to finish the first installation through this program on a Park City home on Oct. 15.

The group endeavoring to design a new East Side town near Hoytsville is hosting an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Road in Coalville.

Members of the Cedar Crest Overlay Committee and county staff will be on hand to explain the dozen or so stations that will be set up, county planner Kirsten Whetstone wrote in an email.

She described the open house as being geared to area residents and other people who are interested in learning about the process. The stations will include basic information about where the area is and who is involved, as well as interactive displays about the work the committee is doing like coming up with a brand, potential commercial opportunities, demographic information and summaries of past presentations.